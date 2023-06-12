News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake

Koko Ecclesall Road: Highly rated Sheffield restaurant with city’s 'best' sushi is put up for sale for just £1

One of Sheffield’s most popular Japanese restaurants, serving what some diners have called the city’s best sushi, has gone up for sale, priced just £1.
By Robert Cumber
Published 12th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST

Koko opened on Ecclesall Road in 2015 as the sister restaurant to Sakushi, in Sheffield city centre. The Asian fusion restaurant was launched to give the chefs greater freedom to ‘create masterpieces and be experimental with a fusion of other cuisines’. It has proved hugely popular, with an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 300 reviews on Google.

Hilton Smythe, which is marketing the business, said it was now being sold ‘due to our client’s desire to pursue other business interests’. The sales brochure describes Koko as ‘one of the best restaurants in Sheffield and often frequented by Sheffield's most famous’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It states how the food is freshly prepared each day by hand at the 25-cover restaurant, with the seasonal menus there often including ‘delicious yet obscure specials many would not have tried before’.

Most Popular
The Japanese fusion restaurant Koko, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been put up for sale with an asking price of just £1. Photo: GoogleThe Japanese fusion restaurant Koko, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been put up for sale with an asking price of just £1. Photo: Google
The Japanese fusion restaurant Koko, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been put up for sale with an asking price of just £1. Photo: Google

As well as its a la carte menu, with a range of starters, tapas, sushi and mains, Koko offers a two and three course menu, and, every Saturday afternoon, a five course tasting menu including bottomless drinks for £39.95. The sales brochure describes how the business would ‘ideally suit a hands on owner’.

Koko was praised by The Star’s food critic in 2017 and was more recently named as one of Sheffield’s best Asian restaurants.

Sakushi, which in 2021 was named the best takeaway in Britain, is also up for sale but it comes with a much heftier asking price of £650,000. There is no suggestion either restaurant will close, with the new owner expected to take on the experienced teams in place at each business.

Related topics:SheffieldKokoGoogleBritain