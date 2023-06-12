One of Sheffield’s most popular Japanese restaurants, serving what some diners have called the city’s best sushi, has gone up for sale.

Koko opened on Ecclesall Road in 2015 as the sister restaurant to Sakushi, in Sheffield city centre. The Asian fusion restaurant was launched to give the chefs greater freedom to ‘create masterpieces and be experimental with a fusion of other cuisines’. It has proved hugely popular, with an average score of 4.7 out of five stars from more than 300 reviews on Google.

Hilton Smythe, which is marketing the business, said it was now being sold ‘due to our client’s desire to pursue other business interests’. The sales brochure describes Koko as ‘one of the best restaurants in Sheffield and often frequented by Sheffield's most famous’.

It was originally listed for sale on Rightmove with an asking price of £1 but the estate agent has since informed The Star the listing should state 'price on application' and the £1 price is incorrect.

The Japanese fusion restaurant Koko, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has been put up for sale with an asking price of just £1. Photo: Google

The sales brochure states how the food is freshly prepared each day by hand at the 25-cover restaurant, with the seasonal menus there often including ‘delicious yet obscure specials many would not have tried before’.

As well as its a la carte menu, with a range of starters, tapas, sushi and mains, Koko offers a two and three course menu, and, every Saturday afternoon, a five course tasting menu including bottomless drinks for £39.95. The sales brochure describes how the business would ‘ideally suit a hands on owner’.