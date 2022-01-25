The new takeaway shop called Kitchen S10 opened up in Crookes yesterday (January 24).

It serves cake, freshly ground coffee, hot and cold sandwiches, salads, and homemade soup and is already a hit with hungry locals who have given it a warm welcome.

The latest addition to the area is run by mother and daughter duo Stefanie Stewart and Harley Bennett, who are long-standing residents of Crookes.

Harley said: “We are both from Crookes and thought that the area was missing a takeaway where people can grab lunch with plenty of healthy options.

"Everything is very fresh, and all of our produce is locally sourced. We get fresh bread every day, fresh veg, and all the meat is from the local butchers called Beeches of Walkley."

Speaking about the selection of food on offer, she added: “We’ve got paninis, a few vegan options including the homemade olive Tapenade with artichoke, basil and tomato, which has proven to be quite popular.

"We also do big trays of roast veg as well as roast veg and humous paninis and blue cheese and roast veg paninis. There are also classics like ham and cheese, hot roast chicken and stuffing, and we also do a chicken and chorizo panini.

"We prep the different salads and soup throughout the day, and we cook the hot roast chicken for the sandwiches just before lunchtime."

S10 Kitchen is open from Monday until Saturday between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm.