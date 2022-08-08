So if you’re heading out for a bite to eat, making sure the place has a top food hygiene rating is a must.
Restaurants and bars all have requirements which are set out in law, and the Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme that carries out inspections of premises to rate food hygiene in restaurants.
The ratings can score from zero, which requires a lot of improvement to five, which is exceptionally good.
Here are five of the best restaurants and cafes based in Kelham Island that have five-star food hygiene ratings.
1. Domo
Domo Restaurant in Kelham Island has achieved a five star food hygiene rating
Photo: Google maps
2. The Grind Cafe
The Grind Cafe in Kelham Island, Sheffield has also been awarded with a five-star food hygiene rating.
Photo: Google maps
3. Edo Sushi
Edo Sushi, the Japanese restaurant located inside Cutlery Works in Kelham Island, Sheffield has also been awarded with a five star food hygiene rating.
Photo: Google maps
4. Kelham Island Ind.
Kelham Island Ind. also has been given a five star food hygiene rating.
Photo: Google maps