Kelham Island Sheffield: Restaurants with five star food hygiene ratings including Domo, Grind Cafe and Edo Sushi

Kelham Island in Sheffield has always been one of the most popular hotspots to go for entertainment, food or for a casual night out.

By Hajra Akbar
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:29 pm
Updated Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:29 pm

So if you’re heading out for a bite to eat, making sure the place has a top food hygiene rating is a must.

Restaurants and bars all have requirements which are set out in law, and the Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme that carries out inspections of premises to rate food hygiene in restaurants.

The ratings can score from zero, which requires a lot of improvement to five, which is exceptionally good.

Here are five of the best restaurants and cafes based in Kelham Island that have five-star food hygiene ratings.

1. Domo

Domo Restaurant in Kelham Island has achieved a five star food hygiene rating

Photo: Google maps

2. The Grind Cafe

The Grind Cafe in Kelham Island, Sheffield has also been awarded with a five-star food hygiene rating.

Photo: Google maps

3. Edo Sushi

Edo Sushi, the Japanese restaurant located inside Cutlery Works in Kelham Island, Sheffield has also been awarded with a five star food hygiene rating.

Photo: Google maps

4. Kelham Island Ind.

Kelham Island Ind. also has been given a five star food hygiene rating.

Photo: Google maps

