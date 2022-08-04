Walking into Neepsend Social Club and Canteen at 92 Burton Road is much like stepping back in time.

The venue, which opened a few weeks ago, features a bar, games area for a quick round of darts or table football, and a canteen style restaurant area.

The venue is split into three main areas – a lounge at the front, the middle is taken up by the canteen and restaurant which leads to a pub games area at the back.

Old pictures of scenes from social clubs in yesteryear adorn the walls, whilst there are maroon coloured curtains that frame the live music stage.

The floor is decked out in traditional patterns and is inspired by the flooring inside a social club in Attercliffe that the owners noticed during a visit to the venue.

What is the new bar that's opened in Kelham Island?

You can expect traditional dishes such as Hendo’s pickled eggs, chicken chips in a basket and chips and scampi.

They’ll also have freshly cooked sausage rolls on the bar every evening.

The whole concept is the mastermind of owners – twin brothers Tom and Ben Miller.

Tom, aged 33, of Crookes, said: “We really think the concept can work.

"We hope people who visit will look around, have something to drink and a bite to eat and feel nostalgic for a different time that is part of British culture.”

We sent out a photographer to get some pictures of the new venue. Take a look inside.

