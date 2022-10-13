News you can trust since 1887
Kelham Island: 8 of the best bars and restaurants to visit in Sheffield’s 'coolest neighbourhood'

Kelham Island has been named one of the ‘Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World’ to visit and here are some of the best places to dine at.

By Hajra Akbar
49 minutes ago
Updated 13th Oct 2022, 12:38pm

Kelham Island in Sheffield has always been one of the most popular and hip areas of the city for booze and food lovers. Bars and restaurants are seemingly never-ending in Kelham Island, with something suited to all tastes.

Time Out, the famous lifestyle and culture magazine put the district at 35th out of 51 of the best bits of global cities and it is the first time in five years since the list was launched that Sheffield has featured. So without further ado, here are 8 of the coolest places to dine at in Sheffield’s Kelham Island.

Lifestyle: Time Out names Sheffield’s Kelham Island one of ‘Coolest Neighbourhoods in the World’

1. Cutlery Works

You can head over to Cutlery Works where they're fronting 12 fantastic bar and street food vendors and where there is wood fired pizzas, fried chicken, to sushi and artisan chocolate, you're sure to find something you fancy at this fun food hall.

Photo: google maps

2. Pina

Pina serve up Mexican street food in Kelham Island everyday. The tortillas are freshly made in-house everyday with love which are perfect to enjoy with some ale

Photo: google maps

3. Joro

Joro is one of the city's most acclaimed eateries so head on over and you'll find some stunning tasting menus waiting for you, alongside paired drinks and bespoke cocktails.

Photo: google maps

4. Craft & Dough

For you pizza lovers, Craft & Dough is the best place to go. They make mouth-watering artisan pizzas with creative and eye-catching titles such as ‘Piggy Smalls’ and ‘Perks of being a Cauliflower’.

Photo: google maps

