A pop-up dining experience with ‘rude staff, awful service and singing waiters’ has gone down a storm with diners in Sheffield this year.

Karen’s Diner is described as an immersive, pop-up dining experience which is not to be missed, especially if you enjoy complaining. It opened at a venue in Suffolk Road, city centre, in April to much fanfare after winning rave reviews in Australia, where the business has eateries in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Sheffield is it’s first venture into the UK market and another is due to open in Manchester. It takes its name from the American internet reference to Karens as a woman seen as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

A number of diners who have sampled the restaurant’s culinary delights – and ‘awful service' – have been posting details of their dining experience online. And the place is proving popular with customers, which has scored an average rating of 4.4 stars out of five based on more than 300 different reviews on Google.

Staff member Abigael Stevenson inside the restaurant.

Jasmine Watt said: “It was absolutely amazing. The staff get really involved with everyone and its exactly what you would expect. We were cracking ourselves up the entire time and the staff are not afraid to rip into you, so don't go if you can't take it on the sleeve. Recommended 1000 per cent.”

Another reviewer wrote: “We loved it! Had a right laugh. Quite sweary but that only added to it all! My only argument is that food could have been served with a serviette! Other than that, take it for what it is, diner food with a full serving of Karen!"

Sarah Done added: “So glad I came here with my parents! Such a fun and interactive experience! Bless the Karens working their socks off on opening weekend but kept up all appearances. Will 100 per cent be back!”

Claire Williams said she “loved it’ and added: “Got well and truly roasted. Played games and quizzes. Food was really good as well. A special shout out to Jack who's enthusiasm was wonderful. A great and friendly team.”

Karens Diner opens in Sheffield - where good food meets appalling service.

A spokesperson for the diner said: “Don't expect special treatment at this diner because it's all about Karen, and she won't be taking any of your nonsense! Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential.

"This event has been a huge hit in Sydney, Australia making the mainstream Australian news. Don't miss out on this great food but awful service! Whatever you do, don't ask for a refund!”

Tickets are available at https://explorehidden.com/event/details/karens-diner-sheffield-1552212

