Karen's cake goes down a treat at annual caravan and motorhome show

Karen Wright and the cake she made in honour of design awards

It is a massive extravaganza of all things related to outdoor leisure vehicles, tents, awnings and accessories. I love to go along if only to browse the new caravans and motorhomes and dream of where I would travel if I was fortunate enough to upgrade to something some splendid.

There are talks every hour, talks where you can sit and listen to other people’s adventures, where they went and what they experienced.

Until the pandemic struck there were also cooking demonstrations, things that were suitable for making outdoors or in a small space. I was fortunate to be booked a few times to conjure up my go-to caravan recipes and I dearly hope that the cookery demos will make a comeback soon.

However, as many of you know I also am known to bake a cake every so often and this year, for the third time, I was asked by my friends at the Caravan and Motorhome Club to make a cake to celebrate the Lightweight Leisure and Caravan Design Awards.

I set to work a few months ago by modelling a few tiny caravans and trailer tents. I made as many of the accessories that I could in advance as I find that doing this helps me to visualise the cake and builds a picture in my mind what the completed cake will look like.

I wanted to make a sponge cake and a rich fruit cake and incorporate them into what appeared to be one huge cake surface. I succeeded in my quest and when everything was coated on rum ganache and rum buttercream it did indeed look like one cake.

Getting a big cake to a venue is always a concern but I had no need to worry on this occasion it was perfectly intact on arrival at the exhibition centre. I was gratified by the lovely comments the cake received and even more so when after cutting and serving it to a queue of club members everyone proclaimed it to be delicious.