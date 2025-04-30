Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular national Indian street food chain will be coming to Sheffield this week as doors to the new site open on Friday.

Karak Chaii will be welcoming a whole host of new customers on Friday, May 2 when they open their doors to their first restaurant in Sheffield on London road.

Launched in 2019 by husband and wife duo Sughir and Sara Javed, Karak Chaii draws inspiration from Indian subcontinent street food, as well as beloved family recipes handed down by the couple’s late mothers.

A popular national cafe chain offering Indian street food will be opening their first restaurant on Friday May 2. | Dean Atkins

To celebrate the launch of the latest venue, they will be offering a free cup of the restaurant’s signature ‘chaii tea’ on opening day from 12pm to 12am.

The cafe’s menu includes all day breakfasts, small bites, sandwiches and desserts, with fan favourites including the desi breakfast, masala omelette wrap, Bombay tikka sandwich, butter chicken and masala chips, lotus biscoff milk cake and gulab jamon Cheesecake.

'It’s always been about family for us' - co-founders take inspiration from recipes passed down through the generations. | Dean Atkins

It is set to open seven days a week from 8am to 11pm.

Co-founder, Sughir Javed, said: “It’s fantastic to bring the delights of Karak Chaii to Sheffield; our cafes have become a home away from home for many, providing not only authentic food but also a sense of connection and community.

“It’s always been about family for us. From the food to the atmosphere, Karak Chaii is a reflection of the values we hold dear.”

