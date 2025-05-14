Just over a week on from its opening and management are celebrating the success of Sheffield’s new Indian cafe.

Popular national chain Karak Chaii opened their latest restaurant in Sheffield on London Road on May 2, adding to a list of sites in cities including Birmingham, London, Cardiff, Luton, Reading and Bolton.

Launched in 2019 by husband and wife duo Sughir and Sara Javed, Karak Chaii draws inspiration from Indian subcontinent street food, as well as beloved family recipes handed down by the couple’s late mothers.

The cafe’s menu includes all day breakfasts, small bites, sandwiches and desserts, with fan favourites including the desi breakfast, masala omelette wrap, Bombay tikka sandwich, butter chicken and masala chips, lotus biscoff milk cake and gulab jamon Cheesecake.

Reflecting on the latest addition, Karak Chaii co-founder, Sughir Javed, said: “It’s fantastic to bring the delights of Karak Chaii to Sheffield.

“Our cafes have become a home away from home for many, providing not only authentic food but also a sense of connection and community.

“It’s always been about family for us. From the food to the atmosphere, Karak Chaii is a reflection of the values we hold dear.”

