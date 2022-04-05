JustEat poll reveals Sheffielders' favourite cuisine - and it's probably not what you think
Ever fallen out with people in your household because you can’t decide what food you want to indulge in?
Well new data from JustEat (https://www.just-eat.co.uk/explore/most-loved-cuisines ) has revealed just exactly what cuisine each different area prefers.
This data was collected from over 10 million restaurant reviews across the UK.
And it may come as a surprise that Sheffield’s favourite cuisine is…Mexican.
Whether this is your go-to or not we can all agree that nothing quite hits the spot like a homemade fajita or burrito, whether you’re on a student budget or have a bit more money to branch out Mexican food is a definite family favourite.
Hector Hernandez, owner of Burritos Y Mas in Orchard Square, said Mexican food has become very popular in recent years.
He said: “More customers are coming, and popularity is increasing especially with new customers.”