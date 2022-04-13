Juke & Loe and Joro in Sheffield included in SquareMeal's UK Top 100 restaurants

Juke & Loe in Ecclesall Road and Joro in Kelham Island are included on the UK Top 100 list by SquareMeal a leading independent restaurant guide.

Juke & Loe, listed at number 79, is praised in the guide for giving British ingredients an “international makeover with dishes like Cornish cod with shiitake butter taking centre stage on the menu.”

Luke French pictured with show host Andi Oliver.

Joro, at 80, won approval for combining “big Asian flavours with British produce and Nordic sensibilities.”

The list was created using a combination of thousands of reader votes and the opinion of SquareMeal’s own expert critics.

Somerset restaurant Osip came out on top as the UK’s best restaurant.

Caroline Hendry, SquareMeal’s head of content, said: “While some institutions have remained in the Top 100s, many newcomers have also risen up the ranks since we last ran the awards. A wonderful accolade for each new restaurant that has opened within such a trying couple of years for hospitality.”

Juke & Loe.

The timing of the award for Joseph and Luke Grayson, who run Juke & Loe, comes on the same day they announced the restaurant is due to close.

The restaurant has also been recommended in the prestigious Michelin Guide for the last two years – a publication that is widely considered the gastronomic bible of where to eat out.

But the two brothers have posted an emotional message onto Instagram today to reveal that the restaurant will shut within weeks.

The post read: “It is with a heavy heart that we make this announcement. Juke and Loe will close its doors on the 28th of May this year.

"Our 5-year lease is up and despite negotiations with our landlord we are unable to come to a new agreement that benefits and protects the business and staff, this leaves us with no choice but to walk away.

”We are on the lookout for other premises in and around Sheffield."