How can you get a free Greggs sausage roll this weekend?

Those ordering from Just Eat between June 2 and June 5 will receive a free sausage roll or vegan sausage roll, when they spend £10 or more at Greggs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffielders can get their hands on a free sausage roll over the Jubilee weekend just in time for National Sausage Roll Day - by ordering through Just Eat. (pic: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Why is Greggs giving away sausage rolls?

The Queen’s big weekend happens to coincide with National Sausage Roll Day on June 5.

So why not tuck into the delicious pastry treat as you toast to a long weekend off work.

How can you order food on Just Eat?

Orders can be placed directly through the Just Eat app, or online. The app can be downloaded here.When you order Greggs in the UK, you can have everything delivered to your door.

In addition to their flaky pastry favourites, there’s a wide range of other freshly prepared treats on the Greggs menu. For a great start to the day, enjoy a tasty bacon roll, a sausage baguette or pain au chocolat for breakfast. When lunchtime hunger hits, order a tasty sandwich, pizza slice or salad. Sweet treats, such as doughnuts, brownies and cupcakes, go perfectly with their drinks, such as a latte, mint tea or hot chocolate.

How many Greggs are there in the UK?

The bakery opened its first shop back in Gosforth back in the 1950s. Today there are nearly 2,000 stores in the UK.