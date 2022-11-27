Based within the Krynkl shipping containers at Kelham Island, JÖRO has won rave reviews from customers and critics alike for it’s Scandinavian and Japanese fusion food.

And now, it has earned a place as a new entry in the Good Food Guide, which is one of the longest-running and best-selling guides to dining out in the UK and seeks to ‘cover the best establishments’ in the country.

JÖRO is one of four Sheffield eateries to currently feature in the guide, along with fellow Kelham Island business, Domo; Crookes bistro, No Name and fine dining destination, Rafters. But JÖRO was the only one of the four Sheffield restaurants to receive a ‘very good’ rating in Good Food Guide – with all of the others achieving a ‘good’ rating.

Joro in Krynkyl on Shalesmoor. Head chef Luke French. Picture - Chris Etchells

The Good Food Guide rated JÖRO ‘very good’ in the uniqueness, deliciousness and strength of recommendation categories, and ‘good’ for ‘warmth,’ with judges concluding the restaurant deserved an overall rating of 'very good’.

Detailing why JÖRO won its place in the prestigious dining bible, the Good Food Guide states: “One of the best possible uses for a shipping container, Luke and Stacey Sherwood-French's darkly loveable restaurant is hunkered into Sheffield's ex-industrial heartland. A simple fit-out bats away any pretension – all is charcoal, including the sacks of artisan fuel standing ready to grill Thai sausage-stuffed chicken wings.

"You'll help yourself to cutlery from the big box on the table, allowing the staff space to communicate their deep in-house enthusiasm for the possibilities of flavour and texture. With no carte on offer, a generous tasting menu is well balanced and precise in almost all things, borrowing from the Japanese kitchen as well as making merry with British ingredients and European technique.”

Posting to Instagram, chef Luke French described the accolade as ‘incredible news’.

He continued: “Thank you and congratulations to all of our team you are all legends and deserve this so much, Stacey & I are very proud of you all.”

Earlier this year, JÖRO was named as one of the best in Europe on the Opinionated About Dining website, which created a list of the top 150 restaurants to eat in Europe. And while JÖRO just missed out on the list, it was included in a sub ‘Highly Recommended’ category.

The venue has also been listed in the top 100 places to eat in the UK by the National Restaurant Awards.

Earlier this year, Luke appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu and while he didn’t win, he did make it to the grand final representing the North East and Yorkshire region.

One week Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge praised Luke’s dessert and added: “The flavours are fantastic.”

Talking about his time on the show, Luke described the kitchen experience under the TV spotlight as “tough” but added that the feedback he received was “priceless."

