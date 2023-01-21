A Sheffield has been named among the best in the UK in a new list compiled by leading independent restaurant guide, SquareMeal.

The guide - SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 - is the only list of its kind to exclude London’s restaurants - allowing the wider UK’s dining scene to shine.

In the list of the best 100 restaurants the UK has to offer, JÖRO, is the only Sheffield restaurant to feature and has been placed 58th.

The entry for JÖRO, which is housed within the Krynkl shipping containers in Kelham Island, says: “A steel building in the heart of the steel city, Joro is refreshingly unpretentious yet exceedingly ambitious all at once. Run by a husband and wife team, this restaurant with rooms turns out plates fizzing with flavour.”

JÖRO is one of only six Yorkshire restaurants to be included, and the other five are: Skosh in York; The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds; Tharavadu in Leeds; Roots in York and The Angel at Hetton in Hetton, North Yorkshire, with the latter two appearing above JÖRO on the list.

JÖRO was opened in December 2016 by chef Luke French and his wife Stacey, and became Sheffield’s first ever Michelin bib restaurant.

Luke has previously said he inspired by his local suppliers, classic training and ancient cooking principles from Japan to Norway, and restaurant applies true innovation to the finest native ingredients, creating some of the best modern cooking the city has seen.

In addition to being popular with diners, previous accolades given to the eatery include being named in the Good Food Guide and has also been named as one the top 100 places to eat in the UK by the National Restaurant Awards.

Head chef Luke French. Picture: Chris Etchells

Last year, Luke appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu and while he didn’t win, he did make it to the grand final representing the North East and Yorkshire region.

One week Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge praised Luke’s dessert and added: “The flavours are fantastic.”

Talking about his time on the show, Luke described the kitchen experience under the TV spotlight as “tough” but added that the feedback he received was “priceless."

To book a table visit the JÖRO restaurant website at: https://www.jororestaurant.co.uk/

A scallops dish previously prepared by the restaurant.Picture: Chris Etchells

A pork dish. Picture: Chris Etchells