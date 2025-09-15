With more than 900 venues across the country, the pub giant has become a go-to spot for anyone looking for an affordable drink or meal.
In Sheffield alone there are 10 Wetherspoons pubs, each with their own unique charms and style.
So we’ve trawled through TripAdvisor reviews to find how each compares based on customer experiences.
From Meadowhall’s own Steel Foundry, to endlessly busy city centre spots like the Sheffield Waterworks Company, here’s a ranking of all of the city’s Wetherspoons pubs.