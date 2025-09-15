With more than 900 venues across the country, the pub giant has become a go-to spot for anyone looking for an affordable drink or meal.

In Sheffield alone there are 10 Wetherspoons pubs, each with their own unique charms and style.

So we’ve trawled through TripAdvisor reviews to find how each compares based on customer experiences.

From Meadowhall’s own Steel Foundry, to endlessly busy city centre spots like the Sheffield Waterworks Company, here’s a ranking of all of the city’s Wetherspoons pubs.

1 . The Woodseats Palace - 3.6 The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, took the top spot with a rating of 3.6 based on 97 Tripadvisor reviews. | The Woodseats Palace Photo Sales

2 . The Sheffield Waterworks Company- 3.5 The Sheffield Waterworks Company on Division Street in the city centre received a rating of 3.5/5 based on 86 reviews. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

3 . The Steel Foundry - 3.5 The Steel Foundry, in Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter, has a 3.5 star rating according to 338 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Wetherspoons Photo Sales

4 . The Wagon and Horses - 3.5 Located right next to Chapeltown train station, this pub was built on an earlier ‘Wagon and Horses’ site. It has received a rating of 3.5 based on 255 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales