The national franchise operates more than 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland and stands as one of the most beloved pub and restaurant chains in the country.

Of those, 18 are in South Yorkshire and 10 in Sheffield alone.

So with so many to choose from, do any stand above the rest?

Using Tripadvisor ratings, The Star has produced a list ranking each of these pubs from best to worst, based on public reviews.

Generally the different venues seem to remain consistent, with three rated 3.5, however aggregate reviews drop to 2.5 for the worst reviewed.

So see how your favourite ranks below.

1 . The Woodseats Palace - 3.6 The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, took the top spot with a rating of 3.6 based on 97 Tripadvisor reviews. | The Woodseats Palace Photo Sales

2 . The Sheffield Waterworks Company- 3.5 The Sheffield Waterworks Company on Division Street in the city centre received a rating of 3.5/5 based on 86 reviews. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

3 . The Steel Foundry - 3.5 The Steel Foundry, in Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter, has a 3.5 star rating according to 338 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Wetherspoons Photo Sales

4 . The Wagon and Horses - 3.5 Located right next to Chapeltown train station, this pub was built on an earlier ‘Wagon and Horses’ site. It has received a rating of 3.5 based on 255 reviews. | Google Maps Photo Sales