JD Wetherspoon: How 10 of Sheffield's most popular pubs rank based on Tripadvisor reviews

By Finn Smith

Published 31st May 2025, 06:00 BST

JD Wetherspoon is one of the most popular pub chains in the country, though with 10 across Sheffield is there really that much difference between them?

The national franchise operates more than 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland and stands as one of the most beloved pub and restaurant chains in the country.

Of those, 18 are in South Yorkshire and 10 in Sheffield alone.

So with so many to choose from, do any stand above the rest?

Using Tripadvisor ratings, The Star has produced a list ranking each of these pubs from best to worst, based on public reviews.

Generally the different venues seem to remain consistent, with three rated 3.5, however aggregate reviews drop to 2.5 for the worst reviewed.

So see how your favourite ranks below.

The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, took the top spot with a rating of 3.6 based on 97 Tripadvisor reviews.

1. The Woodseats Palace - 3.6

The Woodseats Palace, on Chesterfield Road, took the top spot with a rating of 3.6 based on 97 Tripadvisor reviews. | The Woodseats Palace

The Sheffield Waterworks Company on Division Street in the city centre received a rating of 3.5/5 based on 86 reviews.

2. The Sheffield Waterworks Company- 3.5

The Sheffield Waterworks Company on Division Street in the city centre received a rating of 3.5/5 based on 86 reviews. Photo: Andrew Roe

The Steel Foundry, in Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter, has a 3.5 star rating according to 338 Tripadvisor reviews.

3. The Steel Foundry - 3.5

The Steel Foundry, in Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter, has a 3.5 star rating according to 338 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Wetherspoons

Located right next to Chapeltown train station, this pub was built on an earlier ‘Wagon and Horses’ site. It has received a rating of 3.5 based on 255 reviews.

4. The Wagon and Horses - 3.5

Located right next to Chapeltown train station, this pub was built on an earlier ‘Wagon and Horses’ site. It has received a rating of 3.5 based on 255 reviews. | Google Maps

