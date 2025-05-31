The national franchise operates more than 800 pubs across the UK and Ireland and stands as one of the most beloved pub and restaurant chains in the country.
Of those, 18 are in South Yorkshire and 10 in Sheffield alone.
So with so many to choose from, do any stand above the rest?
Using Tripadvisor ratings, The Star has produced a list ranking each of these pubs from best to worst, based on public reviews.
Generally the different venues seem to remain consistent, with three rated 3.5, however aggregate reviews drop to 2.5 for the worst reviewed.
So see how your favourite ranks below.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.