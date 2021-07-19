It is wonderful to see loved ones free to reunite in the Sheffield places they love

As the sun rose on Sheffield after most legal Covid requirements had been removed, joyous party goers made their way home after dancing into the early hours at city’s nightclubs and those working in hospitality prepared to go to a more relaxed workplace.

I visited a number of Sheffield establishments to see what people made of the relaxation of Covid rules.

It was lovely to stumble upon the Grayson family who were finally able to participate in their monthly ritual of meeting up and putting the world to rights at The Grapes pub on Trippet Lane for only the second time since the pandemic began.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Marshall

Nikki Grayson described the meet-ups as “therapy” for her; and being able to pick up where we left off and make some more of those precious moments is exactly why the removal of restrictions has come as a relief to so many.

For the most part, customers and staff alike did seem to be happy to finally see “freedom day” arrive; but most people I spoke to also said they were approaching the relaxing of the rules with caution. This comes after the number of daily Covid cases exceeded 50,000 for the first time since January.