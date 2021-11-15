The 24-carat gold covered feast is set to rival the £850 gold-coated steak on offer at upmarket Knightsbridge eatery Salt Bae.

The burger is reportedly the creation of Dope Burger which is set to launch its fourth outlet in Doncaster with a branch in Cleveland Street.

The restaurant - which will stock an array of hotdogs and burgers - was announced last month.

It's not clear if Dope Burger's £100 gold burger will be on sale in Doncaster. (Photo: Dope Burger).

But its is unclear if the luxury £100 burger will actually take pride of place on the menu – or if its just an elaborate publicity stunt to announce the arrival of the firm’s fourth branch, following on from restaurants in Leeds and Hull.

A TikTok video showing the creation went viral – and the firm later shared a post on its Facebook page about news coverage with a ‘crying with laughter’ emoji, suggesting the burger might not be hitting the streets of Doncaster just yet.

It also claimed the burger had ‘sold out’ with a message that simply read ‘trigger warning.’

A spokesman told Hull Live: "Doncaster is super exciting for us as it will be our first Dope Burger franchise not directly owned by the company.

"It's really exciting. We are working closely with a London-based franchise company to market future Dope Burger franchise opportunities in other cities in the UK and eventually in Europe.