A popular city pub has been transformed into a ‘winter wonderland’ that looks like a theme park attraction featuring a Sleigh Bar, snow machines and 30,000 lights!

Each year staff at the Malin Bridge Inn turn the venue room into a ‘Christmas decoration workshop’ where they work for up to 12 hours a day for about two weeks creating the festive illuminations and attractions. The result is a winter wonderland pub that features a Sleigh Bar, 42 wreaths, more than 500 snowflakes hanging from the ceiling, over 890 feet of garland, 30, 000 lights, seven Christmas trees and ‘who knows how many baubles.’

Ben Fletcher, events manager, said: “From November we're known as Santa's little helpers and go home covered in glitter every night, it's great! Our customers start the adventure when they walk through the front door and into our front lounge. This area is cosy and traditional with handmade decorations and a beautiful log burner that gives off that perfect winter warming feeling.

“Moving into our venue room which we rename as the winter wonderland room, is our star attraction. This is a real winter wonderland with over 500 snow flakes hanging above your head, snowy wreaths, garlands and Christmas trees. Paired with lighting effects and snow machines, this room is likened to stuff you see in theme parks, and not what you expect your local pub.

"This is what our customers love, because we take it that extra mile and give them something they wouldn't usually expect from this type of environment. The last stop on the Malin's magical Christmas journey is our outside Sleigh Bar.”

He added: “This is our favourite area to develop each year, because it has so much potential. We have a beautiful garland photo wall, a wreath wall and a log cabin sleigh bar vibe that pumps out delicious Christmas scents every weekend. You can find a huge Sleigh Bar menu with mulled wines, hot chocolates and personally I think, the best range of Christmas cocktails you could ever see in one place. It's filled with heaters, blankets, Christmas songs and simmering mulled wine, it really is the perfect place to enjoy a Christmas evening out with family and friends.”

And the spectacular decorations have gone down a storm with customers.

"Everyone has been absolutely amazed so far with our decorations. Especially the winter wonderland room. Our venue is known for going the extra mile with our themes whenever we do events, and Christmas is no different. “Seeing people walk into the venue room (winter wonderland room) and seeing their amazed faces is wonderful because you always know they weren't expecting something so magical. Every weekend we see people taking videos and photos of the decorations. We are creating that memorable moment just through decorations and that makes it all worth it to us.”

He added that while it takes a fortnight to create and put all the decorations up it takes just ‘two days to take it down and pack it all away for another year.’

