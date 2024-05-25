Arguably one of the most diverse and flavoursome cuisines, it’s no wonder why there are so many Indian restaurants in Sheffield.

They’re a perfect place to gather with friends and friends for a celebration, a catch-up, or even as a romantic date with your loved one. It can also be incredibly healthy!

If you’re looking to spice up your life a little, why don’t you try out a new Indian restaurant. Below we have listed the 15 top-rated restaurants according to their scores on Google. Each venue has a minimum 100 reviews, and they are listed in ascending order.

1 . The best of the best Sheffield has plenty of Indian restaurants, many with different specialities. But these are the 15 top-rated establishments in the city, based on Google reviews.

2 . Maveli In 15th place is Maveli, at 223 Glossop Road, in Broomhall. This South Indian restaurant has been given an average rating of 4.4 out of 5, with 759 reviews on Google.

3 . Mowgli Street Food Mowgli Street Food, on 631 Ecclesall Road, in Sharrow, comes in at number 14, with a rating of 4.4 out of 5, and 946 reviews on Google. It is one of 21 branches across the UK.

4 . Cafe Indus Next on the list, in number 13, is Cafe Indus, at 272 London Road, Highfield. This Indian restaurant is rated 4.5 out of 5, with 192 reviews on Google.