Ikea is selling a flat pack chocolate bunny - while a 'flat pack Easter egg' chocolate bar goes viral on Reddit

Where can you buy Ikea’s Easter flat pack chocolate bunny?

If you’d like to earn your Easter chocolate then you can get your hands on the product in-store for £3.25 (it is not available online).

The 90g sweet treat consists of three parts, so should be easy enough for little ones as well as adults to assemble.

Swedish furniture retailer Ikea has launched a flat pack chocolate bunny just in time for Easter.

The item is made using only certified cacao from sustainable sources, and was first launched in 2019.

The product description reads: “Go ahead, play with your food! That’s what this certified sustainable chocolate bunny is for. It’s easily assembled, only three parts. And when finished playing, we bet you’ll enjoy eating it, too.”

What other Easter products is Ikea selling?

The retailer is also selling ‘VÅRKÄNSLA’ – Easter egg shells – perfect for hiding sweet treats inside; a Swedish festive drink called ‘DRYCK PÅSKMUST’ and milk chocolate eggs, with hazelnut filling.

A 'flat pack Easter egg', seemingly attributed to Ikea, has gone viral on social media - but is not available to buy on Ikea's website. Shoppers can however assemble their own bunny, with the company's flat pack chocolate bunny.

Is the Ikea flat pack Easter egg actually for sale on the IKEA website?

But one product that has piqued the internet’s interest is not available on the Ikea website: the Ikea flat pack Easter egg.

A post on Reddit has gone viral, depicting a ‘flat pack’ Easter egg, which is actually just a chocolate bar.

The product packaging is yellow and blue like the furniture retailers’ logo, so it’s perhaps no surprise that consumers have assumed it’s a genuine Ikea product.