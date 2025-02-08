A-list actor Idris Elba has named Sheffield as one of his favourite places in the world to go for a drink.

The Luther star named three cities as his top world locations to visit bars in an interview with the YouTube channel TopJaw.

“New York for sure,” Elba first answered. “I really like Brooklyn. Brooklyn’s got really commercial recently, but Brooklyn’s definitely got amazing pubs.

“Liverpool... I was filming there and I really liked the bar culture up there.

“I’ll tell you where has good bars as well... Sheffield. I like Sheffield as well. I had a good time up there.”

The Sonic the Hedgehog actor’s selections seemed to catch the host Jesse Burgess off-guard.

He said: “I thought you’d say Tokyo or San Sebastian.”

But Elba stood by his three choices.

The actor couldn’t recall any specific pubs or bars in the Steel City he could especially recommend, but knew he had had a good time in Sheffield.

It is a strong celebrity endorsement for Sheffield’s pub scene which continues to grow in popularity.

The brewing industry has continued to expand in the city, with places like Kelham Island highlighted in major titles for its bars and pubs.