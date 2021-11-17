Iconic Sheffield pub The Big Gun on the Wicker sold
An iconic Sheffield city centre pub was sold before it was due to be auctioned online next month.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:25 pm
The Big Gun, on the Wicker, had a guide price of £175,000 and was due to be auctioned by city property firm Mark Jenkinson.
The auction brochure said: “Long established Sheffield public house with extensive accommodation over three levels, including seven bedrooms.
"Let for remainder of a five-year lease due to expire in September 2023 with passing rent of £16.554.84 per annum.”