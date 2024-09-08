And with the city’s beer festival due to be staged next month, we have taken a look back at some of the most memorable and famous, in the picture gallery below.

Some 40 years ago, Wards was King when it came to Sheffield beer. Sadly, the company’s famous brewery on Ecclesall Road is long-closed, but many in the city still have fond memories of its ale.

Wards was regarded as Sheffield’s own, although there were also a few other big breweries in the city.

By the 1980s, some of the city's pubs started to get in on the act, creating their own, distinctive beers. And as the big breweries moved large scale production out of some of the city's sites, smaller companies started to fill the void - with their own products.

Now Sheffield is home to a whole range of independently produced beers - some of them a far cry from the days of when Wards was the main name on the pumps in the city's pubs.

Next month sees the Sheffield CAMRA beer festival, which runs from Wednesday, October 16 until Saturday, October 19 at Kelham Island Museum.

So we have taken a trip down memory lane, and through our own archives, to look at some of the city's most iconic brews over the last 40 years, and into the present day.

Some go back years, while others are among those now sold at Beer Central at the Moor Market.

How many of these, pictured below, have you tried?

1 . Iconic Sheffield beers These are 16 of the most iconic beers to have come out of Sheffield. Some of the breweries have closed.. | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Wards Wards was one of Sheffield's best known beers until the closure of the brewery on Ecclesall Road. | Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Stones Brewed in Sheffield and household name for years, Stones brewery in the city closed in 1999. It is now brewed under licence by another firm | National World Photo Sales