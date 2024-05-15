I was invited to the ‘Best Restaurant in Sheffield' — it was a masterclass in food, wine and entertainment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On a delightful spring evening, twenty-five specially invited guests made their way to Meadowhall’s Carluccio’s for an evening that held great promise and it all began in style.

Six months on from being recognised as the ‘Best Restaurant in Sheffield’ at the 2023 British Restaurant awards, Carluccio’s delivered an excellent masterclass in evening food, wine and entertainment.

As we were greeted by the front-of-house team, we were given a glass of prosecco and presented with a selection of delectable canapes, featuring arancini, mozzarella tricolore and beef crostini, before we went to find our seats.

There we were presented with an exquisite menu that had been put together to showcase the essence of the venue’s culinary excellence — an entire evening carefully curated by Eric Chauvet, a much-loved member of the Carluccio’s family, who was also trained by Antonio Carluccio himself.

Carluccio's was voted the Best Restaurant in Sheffield in 2023

Before we began, we listened to a short introduction from a wonderful lady named Lizzy, who extolled the virtues put in place by Antonio Carluccio and the importance of Mof Mof (maximum of flavour, minimum of fuss).

What happened next was a flavoursome journey taking us through various elements of Italian cuisine over seven-courses. Beginning with a beautifully presented grazing table brimming with focaccia and olives.

For starters, we enjoyed an antipasti selection paired with a glass of Mirabeau Rosé, which was followed by a mushroom risotto. The risotto was cooked to an excellent level, expertly balancing the firm and soft characteristics that a risotto should comprise of, despite often being overlooked by many. The truffle crumb was brisk without overpowering the palette — all paired beautifully with a glass of Pinot Noir.

A lemon sorbet with vodka and prosecco followed as a palette cleanser, before we were served a main course of confit duck and a glass of Valpolicella. The gravy was excellently balanced and the crispy duck was complemented by crispy potatoes and green beans. Every element of the dish was just… *chef’s kiss*

The dessert was a delectably moreish limoncello tart, served alongside a sweet but aptly refreshing glass of Moscato… and there was still more to come.

Following dessert, we also enjoyed a sharing cheese board paired with a glass of Port, which to be honest I was thankful it was a shared dish as after the previous dishes I was definitely facing an internal battle of being genuinely full while also savouring every bite.

I was informed that this was the first time that Carluccio’s has embarked on such a culinary endeavour, and is certainly a sign that this fine dining experience of multiple courses over smaller plates is one such way to enjoy a sublime breadth of dishes inspired by the Mediterranean.

Every single bite felt like a genuine celebration of a team of chefs in their collective pomp and a team that brimmed with pride at the service they delivered throughout. It would be remiss not to mention the stellar melodies being delivered with aplomb by one of Sheffield’s very own musical talents, Paul Hawksworth, whose soulful and endearing vocals delivered a most beguiling and appreciative backdrop to an evening that was memorable for all of the right reasons. The confit duck was undoubtedly the highlight of my evening, a most-fitting ‘primi’ for sure.

As far as ‘foodie experiences’ in the Steel City go this was undoubtedly up there at the pinnacle. Great food, fantastic team and just brilliant vibes all around. I’ve been here before and I’ll be back again before long.