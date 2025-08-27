I visited The Beehive Coffee Lounge in Woodhouse, a cosy café buzzing with memories of owner Sally’s late parents, Brenda and Bernard. But beneath the warmth and charm, the family-run café is quietly fighting to keep its doors open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the heart of Woodhouse sits a café with a story as warm as its décor.

The Beehive Coffee Lounge is more than just a place to grab a coffee - it’s a living tribute to owner Sally Hill’s parents, Brenda and Bernard, who died just 10 days apart in March 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Woodhouse resident, born and bred, and proud to be so,” Sally began.

Co- owners Sally and Beth stood outside The Beehive. | S70 Media

“In March 2020, I lost both my parents, 10 days apart. I wanted to do something to remember them, so when the opportunity came to buy this café, I knew it had to be in their memory.”

Their initials, B and B, inspired the café’s name, while bees and yellow touches run throughout the décor.

Stepping inside, the café lives up to its name.

Bright yellow décor, buzzing bee decorations, and quirky trinkets fill the space, creating a homely, almost nostalgic atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the counter, I was greeted by Sally herself, whose warmth was every bit as inviting as the décor.

She poured me a coffee, handed me a slice of fresh honeycomb to go alongside it- a signature touch here - and sat down to share the story behind the café.

And what a story it is.

Sally explained that at the time of her parents passing, they were unable to have a big funeral due to Covid restrictions.

“It was understated, but that’s exactly how they would have wanted it,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nods to Sally's parents are everywhere in the Café. | NW

Her mother passed first, and shortly after, her father - who had his own health conditions - decided it was his time too, unable to bear life without her.

“It broke our hearts, but knowing they passed on together, as they would have wanted, brings some comfort,” Sally said.

Now, Sally keeps her parents' memories alive through her café.

She said: “My parents loved quiet moments together, watching the world go by, and that’s what we try to create here.”

The building itself is steeped in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been many things over the years,” she said. “When it was a Chinese restaurant, my parents used to save up and take me there for birthdays. Knowing they once sat in these walls makes this place extra special.”

The Beehive has been many different kinds of shops. | S70 media

But while The Beehive is steeped in love, running it hasn’t been easy.

Footfall in Woodhouse is low, and with online shopping and empty units on the high street, getting people through the door is an uphill battle.

“Sadly, if you don’t know we’re here, you’ll probably pass straight by,” Sally admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I truly believe we’re worth the visit. Once people come in, they tell their friends and family - they can feel what this place is about.”

It’s hard not to agree. Beyond the sentimentality, the menu reflects that family-centred ethos.

“We do all the café classics, breakfasts, paninis, sandwiches… but our hot dishes are the heart of the café: lasagne, pie and mash, bangers and mash, homemade soup.

“Everything is made from scratch, with love - you can taste it,” Sally explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks menu at The Beehive. | S70 Media

As someone with a sweet tooth, I was in heaven at the counter display.

Victoria sponge, Crunchie loaf, chocolate cake, scones, cherry Bakewell, and cheesecakes glistened temptingly.

Everything is homemade, prepared by Sally, her daughter Beth Docking, and a small team in the kitchen.

When I peeked inside, they were busy whipping up trays of honeycomb from scratch.

In keeping with the name, honey is central here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A collaboration with local producer Haskins Honey means every customer gets the chance to taste golden, locally-sourced honey with their drink.

“It’s a little touch that makes us stand out,” Sally said proudly.

“People can taste the difference, it’s the real deal.”

S70 media

The café isn’t just about food and drink, though - it’s also becoming a hub for the community.

Events like baby showers, psychic evenings, and plans for a drinks license are all ways Sally hopes to keep people coming back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Woodhouse used to be such a thriving village when I was growing up,” she said. “We want to give people a reason to stick around again.”

That sentiment was echoed by Natalie, a passer-by I chatted to outside.

“I’ve never bothered stopping in Woodhouse,” she admitted. “But The Beehive gives you a reason to.”

And yet, despite its charm and heart, Sally worries for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really struggling at the moment, but I can’t let this fail, it means too much,” she confessed.

As I left, I couldn’t help but think of how special the place really is. It’s not just a café; it’s a piece of Woodhouse’s heart, glued together with loving memories, and some gorgeous honey.