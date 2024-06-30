Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I was invited to try out the ‘best’ school dinner in Sheffield - and how could I say no?

On Thursday, June 27, I left my chickpea and lentil salad at home and instead travelled to Mylnhurst Preparatory School to dine out for lunch with the headteacher.

The independent school and nursery, in Ecclesall, teaches children aged up to 11 years old, and has recently changed its catering provider to Thomas Franks to offer a healthier and fresher menu, away from any ultra processed food.

Thanks to head chef Andy Brooks, formerly of Aston’s Restaurant at Aston Spring Farm, the kids can choose from a rotating three-week menu. Mains include baked chicken marinated in tomato and basil, to chickpea and vegetable ragout.

Even the desserts are healthy, from courgette, lemon and poppy seed cake, pear and apple sponge, and apple and blackcurrant crumble with custard.

Needless to say, schools have moved on since the days of turkey twizzlers, chips and beans, followed by chocolate sponge and custard that I enjoyed over 20 years ago.

As I sat down in the cosy food hall with the Prep 1 and 2 year groups, there was a certain level of excitement with tiny children lining up to choose their meals. Children can choose anything they would like on each given day, and any combination.

The main meal on this day was fajitas, but children could instead choose pasta, or a jacket potato, plus lots of cooked veggies and a vast selection at the salad bar.

I chose the vegetarian fajita option with roasted vegetables and beans, plus sweet potato, guacamole, and a dollop of sour cream. It’s safe to say that this was a better lunch than what I usually eat. The menu is even approved by a nutritionist to ensure it’s packed full of goodness.

Chef Andy, who is one of four at the school, told me he starts his shifts at 7am so they can freshly prepare the meals each day - this even includes baking bread. You could tell the meal was homemade and not hiding any additives or preservatives.

For dessert I had apple crumble and custard - an elite pudding. It was delicious and certainly a midday treat.

The headmaster, Mike Hibbert, told me he had already seen a difference in the children’s ability to concentrate at school thanks to the new menu. That said, it didn’t come without some initial criticism.

“They hated it at first,” Mr Hibbert said. “The children are my biggest critics. It’s quite sophisticated flavours for a six year old.

“It’s costing us significantly more, but that’s what you get. You can’t put a figure on the value it’s had, it’s huge.”

Despite the initial panic from the children back in April, it was very clear when I was in the food hall that pupils were happy with the menu now. They were confidently asking for some weird and wonderful combinations, and scoffing down a variety of vegetables and fruit.

I sat down and spoke to four girls in Prep 5, named Thea, Hana, Paige and Georgina, to see what they thought. They immediately began excitedly telling me their favourite options all at once.

Hana told me how she eats halal, and that the school had made sure there were options for her and her brother, including vegetarian jelly.

She said: “I really like the selection. If you don’t like the food, there’s always something there to get.”

Although when I asked if it was better than the food she was served at home, she said: “Nothing can be as good as that.”

Georgina told me her favourite dessert was the double chocolate brownie - with beetroot. Though she assured me that you wouldn’t know there was a secret veggie in there.

Each meal is included in the school fees, costing £12,375 per academic year for children aged five to 11.