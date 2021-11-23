Now the Danish-themed cafe, located in Fitzalan Square, has given an insight into the morals and principles behind the business.

What does ‘Hygge’ mean?

Hygge, pronounced as hue–guh, was opened in late 2019 by Alex Moore and his wife just before the Covid pandemic hit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hygge in Fitzalan Square went viral after owner Alex rebuffed a racist review online, causing the venue to be flooded with five-star Google reviews.

The name translates into “a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that gives a feeling of happiness” from Danish.

Alex aspired to create a theme that would embrace the definition from all aspects – and it has had many positive reviews describing it as a “pleasant ambiance and welcoming atmosphere”.

Although the cafe is not primarily based on authentic Danish and Scandinavian food, they have attempted to create the theme of a modern and inclusive cafe.

Hygge is pronounced as hue–guh, and is derived from Danish.

What does the cafe serve?

Among the features that catch the attention of customers are the “fan-favourite” waffles, milkshakes and cakes alongside the speciality coffees.

It has already received praise for listening to visitors’ opinions and personal needs, in particular providing vegetarian options.

MORE RESTAURANTS: 9 of the best vegan or vegetarian cafés and restaurants you should check out in Sheffield

Hygge was opened in late 2019 by Alex Moore and his wife just before the Covid pandemic hit.

The cafe gained popularity thanks to the way Alex chose to address a racist review posted online, rather than ignoring it.

Hygge has received support from diverse communities and backgrounds who have started to visit and leave positive Google reviews online.

Alex added: “Hygge is a family run business, and our aim is to be give customers and workers both a pleasant experience and enlighten them that their individuality, their religion, their race, gender, and personality is everything that we will accept at Hygge.

“One of the biggest aspects of the business is building a tight-knit community and by creating that we gain enjoyment from seeing people coming to relax, have fun and enjoy themselves.”

When is Hygge open?