Hunmanby's Yorkshire whisky distillery introduces ‘Deep Dive' tours

Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire has replaced one of its Friday afternoon tours with a distillery tour and deep dive tasting that gives visitors a detailed insight into Filey Bay's field-to-bottle whisky production and a tasting tutorial.

"We'll walk you through the still house, detailing the process behind our single malt whisky, before settling in for an in-depth tasting.

"Alongside our latest releases, we will share exclusive drams from single cask releases, to freshly drawn cask samples that are only available to try in these sessions.

“These deep dive tastings are very special as no two events will ever be exactly the same.

"They make a great gift for a whisky fan," said Amy Teasdale, Spirit of Yorkshire brand ambassador.

The Distillery Tour and Deep Dive Tasting events take place every Friday at 3pm.

Tickets include the tour, five drams and Filey Bay merchandise to take away.

They cost £30 per session and can be booked online at spiritofyorkshire.com or by calling the distillery on 01723 891758. Bespoke gift vouchers are also available.

The Spirit if Yorkshire also hosts a Yorkshire afternoon tea which offera a selection of sandwiches scones and cakes served with a hot drink of your choice with the backdrop of Yorkshire's first single malt whisky distillery.

The company uses local producers wherever possible. Eggs come from a farm in Burton Fleming;milk is from St. Quintin's Creamery in nearby Harpham; and ham comes from Trotters Farm Shop in Sherburn.

Coffee is from Darkwoods in Huddersfield and Yorkshire Tea is served because it is the choice of he company and also because it has a good working relationship with Taylors of Harrogate. Its cheese comes from Wensleydale in the Yorkshire Dales.