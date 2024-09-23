Humpit: Cult hummus-based Sheffield lunch spot closes without warning

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 05:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular Sheffield lunch stop has closed without warning as the city’s food wars hot up.

Humpit had a devoted following who would regularly queue out of the door on Leopold Street. It was famous for its hummus, falafel and salad-based vegetarian meals and was one of a kind in Sheffield.

Its closure comes as food and drink outlets pop up all over Sheffield, including the huge Cambridge Street Collective food hall in May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Humpit on Leopold Street had a devoted following.Humpit on Leopold Street had a devoted following.
Humpit on Leopold Street had a devoted following. | National World

Humpit Hummus was set up in Wakefield in 2015 by Simon and Jonathan Phillips. It also had sites in Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building, Leeds, York and Huddersfield. As recently as June the Leopold Street takeaway was advertising for staff.

Bosses called in a liquidator at the end of August. A statement of affairs show it owes creditors £190,000 including £26,000 to Barclays Bank £32,000 to Mr Phillips and £140,000 to lender Fundertas Ltd.

Debts to HMRC are less than £2,000.

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield Hallam UniversityBarclays Bank

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.