Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Sheffield lunch stop has closed without warning as the city’s food wars hot up.

Humpit had a devoted following who would regularly queue out of the door on Leopold Street. It was famous for its hummus, falafel and salad-based vegetarian meals and was one of a kind in Sheffield.

Its closure comes as food and drink outlets pop up all over Sheffield, including the huge Cambridge Street Collective food hall in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humpit on Leopold Street had a devoted following. | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Humpit Hummus was set up in Wakefield in 2015 by Simon and Jonathan Phillips. It also had sites in Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building, Leeds, York and Huddersfield. As recently as June the Leopold Street takeaway was advertising for staff.

Bosses called in a liquidator at the end of August. A statement of affairs show it owes creditors £190,000 including £26,000 to Barclays Bank £32,000 to Mr Phillips and £140,000 to lender Fundertas Ltd.

Debts to HMRC are less than £2,000.