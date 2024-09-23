Humpit: Cult hummus-based Sheffield lunch spot closes without warning
Humpit had a devoted following who would regularly queue out of the door on Leopold Street. It was famous for its hummus, falafel and salad-based vegetarian meals and was one of a kind in Sheffield.
Its closure comes as food and drink outlets pop up all over Sheffield, including the huge Cambridge Street Collective food hall in May.
Humpit Hummus was set up in Wakefield in 2015 by Simon and Jonathan Phillips. It also had sites in Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building, Leeds, York and Huddersfield. As recently as June the Leopold Street takeaway was advertising for staff.
Bosses called in a liquidator at the end of August. A statement of affairs show it owes creditors £190,000 including £26,000 to Barclays Bank £32,000 to Mr Phillips and £140,000 to lender Fundertas Ltd.
Debts to HMRC are less than £2,000.
