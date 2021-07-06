Huge give away announced at Sheffield's American-themed restaurant Fridays - here's how you can win a ride in a classic car and £150 to spend on cocktails and food

Restaurant chain, Fridays, which has two restaurants in Carbrook and Meadowhall, launched the giveaway to mark “35 years of that Fridays feeling”.

The All-American competition officially started on Independence Day, July 4, and the prize will see one lucky winner, and three friends, experience a Fridays day out in style.

They will be met by their chauffeur for the day and whisked off in a vintage American car - a classic Cadillac, a cool Chevrolet or a masterful Mustang - to their local Fridays with £150 to spend on the restaurant’s cocktails, burgers and desserts.

Robert B. Cook, Fridays CEO, said: “We are delighted to be kicking off our 35th birthday celebrations with a competition to give Fridays fans the ultimate American experience.

"We’re very proud of our heritage, so what better way to celebrate than offering up a true all-American experience this Independence Day!”

The winner will also receive a Fridays at home bundle to continue the celebrations, including a Fridays BBQ box containing all the food you need for a meat lovers BBQ - such as ribs, burgers, sausages, salad and of course, Fridays’ glaze.

In order to get into the spirit of Fridays at home, the prize package also includes the full Fridays cocktails at home range including a classic Long Island iced tea, and indulgent espresso martini.

The competition marks the start of an entire month celebrating 35 years since the first Fridays restaurant opened in the UK on Hagley Road in Birmingham.

To top it off and honour its own iconic invention, created in 1974, Fridays have made their popular cheese and bacon-topped appetizer loaded potato skins bigger and better than ever before, available across all Fridays restaurants.

The Fridays All-American Bundle competition will run on the Fridays’ social media pages.

To enter, fans simply need to comment on Fridays’ social media posts announcing the competition and tag the three friends they would like to experience an all-American day out with on Fridays this summer.

Entries close on Sunday, July 18, with the winner announced on the UK’s own ‘freedom day’, July 19.

For more information about the competition, visit www.tgifridays.co.uk/specific-promotional-terms or www.tgifridays.co.uk