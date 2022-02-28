Pancake Day 2022: How you can get McDonald's breakfast pancakes in Sheffield for just 99p

Pancakes are one of Maccies usual dishes on the breakfast menu year round.

But they are being sold for just 99p to help celebrate Pancake Day on Shrove Tuesday, March 1.

McDonald's pancakes are being sold for just 99p as part of Pancake Day.

Hungry customers can find the deal via the McDonald's app.

You can only get the discount when ordering via the app for delivery - it won't be available in McDonald's branches.

Options include pancakes with syrup or pancakes with sausage and syrup.

Pancakes and syrup usually cost about £2.59, or £2.99 with sausage, though prices can vary depending on location.

This means Sheffielders can save between £1.60 and £2 depending on which one you go for.

The morning food menu is available until 11am when breakfast is replaced with Big Macs, McNuggets and the rest of the main menu.