How to pick up a cheap pint and meal in Sheffield next week at these nine Wetherspoons pubs

Prices at the pubs will be reduced for one day only to mark Tax Equality Day.

It means a pint of beer costing £1.99 will be reduced to £1.84 and a traditional breakfast costing £3.59 will cost £3.32 on the day.

The pubs taking part are:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin outside The Bankers Draft in Sheffield city centre

- The Bankers Draft, Market Place, Sheffield city centre

- The Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

- The Benjamin Huntsman, Cambridge Street, Sheffield city centre

- The Rawson Spring, Langsett Road, Hillsborough

- The Sheffield Waterworks Company, Division Street, Sheffield city centre

- The Sheaf Island, Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall

- The Francis Newton, Clarkehouse Road, Broomhill

- The Wagon & Horses,Market Place, Chapeltown

- The Steel Foundry, The Oasis, Meadowhall

At present all food and drink in pubs are subject to five per cent VAT as a result of the VAT cut by the Chancellor in July 2020.

However, this will change on October 1, when the VAT rate will rise to 12.5 per cent, with the government's aim of returning VAT to 20 per cent, in stages, in 2022.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

The Bankers Draft manager, Jonathan Atkinson, said: “It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs and restaurants, in normal circumstances, pay 20 per cent.

“Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

“Customers coming to The Bankers Draft on Thursday September 23 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

“However, as a result of the VAT increase to 12.5 per cent on October 1, we will have to increase food prices.

“Therefore, on Wednesday September 29, we will increase prices on our meals by 50p.