How to get £12 off your next Deliveroo order if you live in these Sheffield postcodes
This week the delivery company has expanded operations in Sheffield as it continues to grow its network across the north of England.
Customers in the city will be able to order shopping from nearby supermarkets or food from some of their favourite restaurants that’s delivered straight to their door.
And to celebrate, the company is offering a £12 discount for customers wishing to try out the service.
Those eligible for the discount must be new customers who live in one of the following postcodes:
- S6: S6 5, S6 6
- S10: S10 4, S10 5
- S11: S11 7
- S17: S17 3
- S18: S18 7, S18 8
- S20: S20 1, S20 2, S20 3, S20 4, S20 5, S20 7, S20 8
- S21: S21 1, S21 2, S21 3, S21 4, S21 5
- S25: S25 1, S25 2, S25 3, S25 4, S25 5
- S26: S26 1, S26 2, S26 5, S26 6, S26 7
- S32: S32 1, S32 2
- S35: S35 0, S35 1, S35 2, S35 4, S35 7
- S36: S36 1, S36 2, S36 3, S36 4, S36 6, S36 7, S36 8
- S42: S42 5, S42 7
- S43: S43 4
- S44: S44 5, S44 6
- S45: S45 0, S45 8, S45 9
- S62: S62 5, S62 7
- S63: S63 0
- S64: S64 5
- S65: S65 4
- S66: S66 7, S66 8, S66 9
- S72: S72 0, S72 7, S72 8, S72 9
- S74: S74 0
- S75: S75 3, S75 4, S75 5
- S80: S80 3, S80 4
- S81: S81 0, S81 8, S81 9
When placing their first order new customers can apply for the discount with the code GET12 / IRE12OFF.
Jeff Wemyss of Deliveroo UK and Ireland said: “We’ve seen a big appetite for Deliveroo in Sheffield so far – we’re excited to be working with even more great restaurants in the area, and to be serving the people of Sheffield.
“No matter the moment, locals will now be able to enjoy their favourite meals or grocery essentials, at home or in the office, delivered straight to the door in as little as 30 minutes.”
