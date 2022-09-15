How Fargate shipping containers can breathe new life into Sheffield city centre like Krynkl has at Kelham Island

For weeks, workmen have been busy installing a Jenga-style collection of shipping containers that will in time house a mini-hospitality complex comprising of bars, cafes, restaurants and a big TV screen.

There are hopes the £446, 000 council-led project will help to breathe new life into Fargate, which certainly needs a boost.

The new containers at Fargate.

In recent years, many businesses have moved their premises down to the burgeoning Moor area leaving behind a lot of shuttered units.

The new shipping container complex should be welcomed. Fargate, with it's cobbled pedestrianised precinct, has huge potential.

I could quite easily see a future where the once thriving shopping hub is transformed into a cosmopolitan 'go to' place for bars, restaurants and cafes.

The shipping containers themselves are an intriguing design that should pull in plenty of customers.

Luke French at JÖRO.

A similar development, Krynkl at Kelham Island, has been a roaring success and proves that the concept can work.

Krynkl already houses a number of quirky and interesting bars and restaurants including JÖRO - which was recently voted as one of the best places to eat in the whole of Europe.

More recently, Kelu - described as a Sardinian Sky Lounge - opened on the rooftop of the development.

And just last week 'El Burrito Box', a new Mexican unit selling burritos, nachos and popular BBQ pulled pork, launched from one of the containers.

There is no official opening date yet for the Fargate development - however it is due to launch within the next several weeks.