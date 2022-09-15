How Fargate shipping containers can breathe new life into Sheffield city centre like Krynkl has at Kelham Island
If you've paid a visit to the city centre recently chances are you will have spotted a lot of work being undertaken at the top of Fargate.
For weeks, workmen have been busy installing a Jenga-style collection of shipping containers that will in time house a mini-hospitality complex comprising of bars, cafes, restaurants and a big TV screen.
Read More
There are hopes the £446, 000 council-led project will help to breathe new life into Fargate, which certainly needs a boost.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield Property: 'Incredibly impressive' £1,500,000 Dore home hits market with Redbrik
-
2
Queen's funeral: Sheffield supermarket and shop closures or opening hours on bank holiday Monday, September 19
-
3
Married At First Sight 2022: who is Sheffield single Richie Dews - how to watch Channel 4 series, full lineup
In recent years, many businesses have moved their premises down to the burgeoning Moor area leaving behind a lot of shuttered units.
The new shipping container complex should be welcomed. Fargate, with it's cobbled pedestrianised precinct, has huge potential.
I could quite easily see a future where the once thriving shopping hub is transformed into a cosmopolitan 'go to' place for bars, restaurants and cafes.
The shipping containers themselves are an intriguing design that should pull in plenty of customers.
A similar development, Krynkl at Kelham Island, has been a roaring success and proves that the concept can work.
Krynkl already houses a number of quirky and interesting bars and restaurants including JÖRO - which was recently voted as one of the best places to eat in the whole of Europe.
More recently, Kelu - described as a Sardinian Sky Lounge - opened on the rooftop of the development.
And just last week 'El Burrito Box', a new Mexican unit selling burritos, nachos and popular BBQ pulled pork, launched from one of the containers.
There is no official opening date yet for the Fargate development - however it is due to launch within the next several weeks.
If the Fargate development can follow Krynkl's lead, then exciting times lay ahead.