Customers at one of Sheffield’s top-rated cafes and deli bars have reacted with dismay to the news it has closed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

Hopper Coffee House, Bar & Kitchen has been a huge hit since it opened on on Ecclesall Road, near Hunters Bar roundabout, in 2019. Its average score of 4.7 stars out of five on Google reviews makes it one of the city’s top-rated cafes, with fans praising the ‘fantastic’ food, coffee and cocktails, and the ‘super friendly’ staff there.

In an announcement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, May 24, it said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Hopper is now closed for the foreseeable future. We want to thank each and every one of you for your support and being so lovely to our staff Hopefully Hopper will turn into something else and some of our team will be there!!!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopper was opened in October 2019 by Ria Smedley and her business partner Hugh Smith, who told The Star at the time how they wanted it to ‘be a place where everyone feels welcomed’. Diners had raved about the homemade triple choc brownies there and the popular brunch menu, including shakshuka – a Middle Eastern egg dish – and pancakes.

Hopper cafe and deli bar on Sheffield's Ecclesall Road announced it has closed for the 'foreseeable future' due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. Photo: Google

Reacting to the news, one customer wrote: “Sad news - hope everyone and everything is OK. A cracking business that worked hard during the tough times. Hope to see you back soon.”

Another diner commented: “You did a great job especially with opening just before the pandemic. Hopper will be missed. Good luck for the future.” And a third said: “Oh no, that really is heartbreaking news. I'm truly saddened.”