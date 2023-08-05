News you can trust since 1887
Hillsborough's cafes and restaurants with the best food hygiene ratings

Many Hillsborough restaurants and cafes are rated highly by the Food Standards Agency.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Ten restaurants and cafes in Hillsborough have achieved the highest food hygiene rating of five, meaning 'very good', in the last two years.

The time between inspections of venues can vary from six months for businesses deemed the highest risk to public health, or two years for those with a lower risk.

Inspections are carried out by a food safety officer at Sheffield City Council to ensure that businesses follow food hygiene law, and that the food they serve is then safe for customers.

The standards fall into three categories: Hygienic handling of food, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities, and the checks in place to ensure that food is safe.

All the cafes, pubs and restaurants in Hillsborough, inspected in the last two years and still open, have a rating of three, 'generally satisfactory', or above.

Here is a list of the Hillsborough restaurants and cafes with a food hygiene rating of five, achieved in the last two years as of August 1, 2023.

Depot Bakery at the site of the Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park achieved a food hygiene rating of 5 on April 20, 2022.

1. Depot

Depot Bakery at the site of the Old Coach House in Hillsborough Park achieved a food hygiene rating of 5 on April 20, 2022. Photo: Molly Williams, local democracy reporter

Holme Lane Deli has a food hygiene rating of 5.

2. Holme Lane Deli

Holme Lane Deli has a food hygiene rating of 5.

The restaurant on Langsett Road has a food hygiene rating of 5.

3. Envers Turkish Grill

The restaurant on Langsett Road has a food hygiene rating of 5.

Rassams Creamery has a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo from their Wakefield location.

4. Rassams Creamery

Rassams Creamery has a food hygiene rating of 5. Photo from their Wakefield location. Photo: Google Maps

