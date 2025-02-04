Like many of us, I was quite sad to see the closure of The Furnace. Especially so after enjoying myself there on a number of occasions in recent years, so my interest was certainly piqued when I received an invitation to an ‘exclusive’ housewarming party to celebrate the reopening of The Botanist – newly relocated to Charter Square from its previous Leopold Square home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Upon arrival, we were greeted at the door with a glass of fizz before being seated at our table. It wasn’t just the glasses that were bubbling there was an undeniable fizz and bustle throughout the newly decorated venue. Gone are the orange leather clad booths and in comes something that looks like it’s been carefully caressed with the botanical brush from something like the set of Jumanji, minus the cheeky monkeys (and lions), of course. Though the front of house team have an uplifting joviality in their outward persona this evening.

It’s been a while since I’ve been along to one of these sorts of events and it’s safe to say that proceedings got off to a great start, within minutes of being seated and while still taking in the visual splendour and bustling yet soothing atmosphere, we shared our order preferences and received our second set of drinks in quick succession. Cue numerous Instagram pics and social posts, but alas I was too busy indulging in a glass of bourbon to pay much heed to hubbub around me (the first of… a few)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After polishing off the glass of fizz, we received our entrée hummus and pitta bread served in a trowel, which was rather novel and also a visual metaphor imploring us to dig in. So we did… the cracked black pepper and rock salt was a fine element on the oiled pitta pieces. Very nice, simple, tasty and effective at sating our appetites.

The new signage outside The Botanist on Charter Square. Photo by: Chris Hallam

This was followed by the evening’s mains of choice, the hanging kebabs and they were splendid. Delivered with a smile and topped with a sauce specific to each type. We went for the Original Chicken served with a sweet chilli glaze and garlic oil, as well as the Salt and Pepper Pork Belly with the same sweet chilli glaze and a kimchi dressing.

There’s an element of the theatrical about these admittedly aesthetically pleasing dishes, where you can pour the glaze into a little dish atop the hanging kebab and it drizzles through two little holes down the hanging feast. One fer ‘gram in all its slow motion poured glory. Naturally, I missed this fact and just haphazardly poured it from the side. I know, I’m an idiot.

But was it actually nice you’re asking, all of the theatrics and embellishments aside? Aye, it was… the chicken is perfectly cooked and the pork belly is genuinely splendid. Highly recommended for sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brief respite between dishes was adequately filled with ample hydration, swiftly served by excellently attentive floor staff. Shout out to our server Lee, who was friendly, amusing, always on-hand but seemingly catering to everyone else around us at the same time and just generally fantastic. All of the team who were working, pulling strings and mingling amongst all of the attendees enhanced the mood with ease and an efficient briskness to their steps.

The Botanist's visually impressive take on the houmous small plate. Served on a trowel with spiced, roasted chickpeas, crispy chilli oil and warm pitta bread. Photo by Chris Hallam

While we waited for the finale, I took a moment to look around and noticed the hanging cards adorned with The Botanist branding, dangling from the trees. I actually thought for a moment this was merely decor but each of these cards when opened contained a variety of different treats to be utilised during another visit, from a free starter or cocktail and many more. We were fortunate enough to be bestowed with the gift of a ‘Meal for Two on us’, which was a delightful means of topping off what had been a brilliant evening of being treated exceptionally well.

The final dish was a sharing dessert served on a wooden board, a giant chocolate chip cookie dough served in a piping hot skillet, along with strawberry and marshmallow skewers, vanilla ice cream and chocolate butterscotch dipping sauce. And we can’t forget the Biscoff crumb and popping candy pot. It sounds like a lot, and it genuinely was… in a great way. By this point we were definitely stuffed but somehow we kept on dipping our spoon in, it was delicious.

After we had finished our meals, we decided to venture to the bar to try some of the cocktails. At its inception The Botanist was the place where aspiring mixologists and cocktail connoisseurs would venture to partake in the offerings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During our evening it was no exception, first up we had The Botanist’s own spin on the classic Old Fashioned. The Chocolate zest Old Fashioned was served in a whiskey tumbler with crushed ice, Maker's Mark, Highland Park 12 year Whisky, Muyu Chinotto Nero Liqueur, honey and cardamom… and it was grand. The dark chocolate segment in the drink married well with the citrus.

The Houmous served on a trowel implores the diner to 'dig in', I guess... Photo by Chris Hallam

We also went with one of the venue’s ‘Signature serves’, The Botanist. Described in the menu as a refreshing infusion of 42 Below Vodka, Bacardi Carta Blanca, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, jasmine syrup, red amaranth, mint and lime juice, lengthened with lemonade. In layman’s terms, it was a most excellent cocktail and as much as I enjoy an Old Fashioned I do think The Botanist was my favourite of the two.

The evening was, at least from my perspective, an undoubted success. It was both a wonderful housewarming party and a fitting introduction to not only the new home of The Botanist but an insight into how the brand is redefining how it wishes to be seen as an experiential destination.

Taking the foundations laid by The Furnace before it, adding an influx of greenery that not only emboldens the venue but also creates a warming ambience, The Botanist has confidently set out its stall in one of the nicest locations in the city centre. Nestled within the Heart of the City redevelopment project, it is most certainly a welcome addition to a steadily growing and thriving part of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Too often, I find myself going somewhere new, enjoying it and extolling the virtues of such a location before never returning. On this occasion though, I can guarantee that I will be coming back again… and yes, even more so after I get to enjoy the ‘Meal for two on us’.

The Botanist's 'famous' Hanging Kebabs on display.

Bringing this all to a close though, what we have at Charter Square is yet another reason to return to enjoy some of the riches of the city centre (even more than before), just make sure that you take the bus or get a taxi afterwards so you can indulge to your hearts’ content.