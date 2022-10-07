Here's 9 venues across Sheffield you could book for your work Christmas party

Christmas is fast approaching and the New Year will soon be here, so why not celebrate the hard work over the year with a party.

Pull out all the stops for the event this year and plan a party that your guests will remember.

We’ve created this list of nine amazing Sheffield venues you could book for your work Christmas party.

Owlerton Stadium, Sheffield.

Mercure St Pauls

Make Christmas extra special this year and organise a work party at Mercure St Pauls.

Experience top-notch hospitality at this 4-star hotel and spa located right in Sheffield city centre.

Book a private reception suite and enjoy pre-party canapés and nibbles, arrival drinks and a private bar with wine and drinks packages for your table. Indulge in party snacks and midnight munchies with hot drinks to finish the evening.

Dress to dazzle and enjoy great food, great music and an evening that's merry and bright.

This package is for over 20 people and is subject to availability.

Owlerton Stadium

If you’re looking for something a little bit different, why not book a VIP Hospitality package at the Owlerton Stadium and enjoy a thrilling night of greyhound racing alongside great hospitality.

They have four private boxes which can cater for up to 20 guests in one box, or when merged, up to 80 guests can join in on the action.

You can watch up to four hours of Greyhound racing with a panoramic view of the racetrack.

The package includes admission and racecard, a private mini bar, a themed hot banquet of your choice, a dedicated tote runner and a private balcony with views of the track.

Kenwood Hall

Reward your team efforts and end 2021 on a high at Kenwood Hall.

The stunning, historic four-star hotel that was once home to Sheffield's Chief Cutler, George Wostenholm, offers a great line-up of packages for a festive party you'll never forget.

They have private rooms available for hire so you can host your perfect party.

The Mowbray

The Mowbray is luxuriously historic with gentle styling and a story behind even the smallest item, such as the bespoke Sheffield cutlery.

Celebrate with this beautiful venue and invite up to 250 guests for a grazing and roaming style party.

If you are looking for slightly smaller numbers in a beautiful boutique space just for you, The Chimney House over the river might be another option.

For more information, visit themowbray.co.uk

The Chimney House

Celebrate with colleagues in flickering candlelight underneath the holly decked beams and toast your toes in front of crackling logs at the Chimney House in Sheffield.

The team at Chimney House specialise in hosting bespoke Christmas events for 20 to 50 guests on the banks of beautiful historic waterways.

Take the stress out of planning a Christmas party and let the team organise the perfect party for you with a range of food and drink options available.

For more information, visit thechimneyhouse.com/christmas

Sheffield City Hall

Make your Christmas Party one to remember with Sheffield City Hall.

This classical concert hall, fully modernised to provide all the latest facilities, is the perfect location for your Private Christmas Party.