Here's 9 venues across Sheffield you could book for your work Christmas party

Mercure St Pauls

Make Christmas extra special this year and organise a work party at Mercure St Pauls.

Experience top-notch hospitality at this 4-star hotel and spa located right in Sheffield city centre.

Book a private reception suite and enjoy pre-party canapés and nibbles, arrival drinks and a private bar with wine and drinks packages for your table. Indulge in party snacks and midnight munchies with hot drinks to finish the evening.

Dress to dazzle and enjoy great food, great music and an evening that's merry and bright.

This package is for over 20 people and is subject to availability.

For more information and to book, visit mercure.com/festive

Owlerton Stadium

If you’re looking for something a little bit different, why not book a VIP Hospitality package at the Owlerton Stadium and enjoy a thrilling night of greyhound racing alongside great hospitality.

They have four private boxes which can cater for up to 20 guests in one box, or when merged, up to 80 guests can join in on the action.

You can watch up to four hours of Greyhound racing with a panoramic view of the racetrack.

The package includes admission and racecard, a private mini bar, a themed hot banquet of your choice, a dedicated tote runner and a private balcony with views of the track.

Prices start from £20, and more information can be found at owlertonstadium.co.uk/christmas-2021-brochure/

Kenwood Hall

Reward your team efforts and end 2021 on a high at Kenwood Hall.

The stunning, historic four-star hotel that was once home to Sheffield's Chief Cutler, George Wostenholm, offers a great line-up of packages for a festive party you'll never forget.

They have private rooms available for hire so you can host your perfect party.

To discuss further, contact Christmas Manager Anna Watts on 0114 258 3811 or email [email protected] to make a booking.

The Mowbray

The Mowbray is luxuriously historic with gentle styling and a story behind even the smallest item, such as the bespoke Sheffield cutlery.

Celebrate with this beautiful venue and invite up to 250 guests for a grazing and roaming style party.

If you are looking for slightly smaller numbers in a beautiful boutique space just for you, The Chimney House over the river might be another option.

For more information, visit themowbray.co.uk

The Chimney House

Celebrate with colleagues in flickering candlelight underneath the holly decked beams and toast your toes in front of crackling logs at the Chimney House in Sheffield.

The team at Chimney House specialise in hosting bespoke Christmas events for 20 to 50 guests on the banks of beautiful historic waterways.

Take the stress out of planning a Christmas party and let the team organise the perfect party for you with a range of food and drink options available.

For more information, visit thechimneyhouse.com/christmas

The Old House

For a more informal approach, book a party with The Old House, which is owned by True North Brew Co.

They have exclusive venue hire with a capacity for up to 90 people and offer a buffet of award-winning food as well as a Sheffield inspired cocktail menu.

Their lounge area gives you the best of both; an eccentric setting with a mixture of tables, chairs and Chesterfields sectioned off privately whilst maintaining the atmosphere from the main bar.

To book or for more information, visit www.theoldhousesheffield.com

Sheffield City Hall

Make your Christmas Party one to remember with Sheffield City Hall.

This classical concert hall, fully modernised to provide all the latest facilities, is the perfect location for your Private Christmas Party.

Book the grand banquet option and enjoy a truly indulgent Christmas Party with a three-course banquet dinner.

To book or enquire about the grand banquet Christmas Party, call 0333 321 109.

Museums Sheffield

Book a private hire Christmas party at Weston Park Museum or the Millennium Gallery.

Whether it’s a formal dinner for 120 or cocktails and canapés for 80, whatever your theme or budget, Sheffield Museums will ensure your celebrations are tailored to your tastes.

Choose from their range of high-quality menus or create your own and enjoy arrival drinks tailored to your preference.

Pre-party exhibition previews and museum tours are also available.

You can provide your own entertainment or let them arrange a DJ and Disco with a playlist of your choosing.

For further information or to make a booking, contact the Hospitality Coordinator, Alex, on 0114 278 2715 or email [email protected]

Forum Kitchen and Bar

Forum kitchen and bar offer a range of packages to help you plan the perfect Christmas party.

Book the private bar and enjoy a delicious buffet in a separate area, with a private bar plus a dedicated bartender – this is suitable for 25 to 80 people.

For a smaller group of up to 15 people, you could book the ultimate Christmas party for £35 per person.

Start with a Cocktail Masterclass hosted by one of their expert bartenders in a private area, then indulge in a delicious festive buffet.