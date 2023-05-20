News you can trust since 1887
Here are the 'Elite' Indian restaurants in Sheffield that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating

The Indian restaurants across the Steel City that have earned three five-star food hygiene ratings in a row have been revealed.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 20th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat out. The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row. These are six of the city’s Indian restaurants that have recently qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.

The Leopold Square restaurant is very popular with diners.

1. Aagrah Restaurant

The Leopold Square restaurant is very popular with diners. Photo: submit

COSMO based at St Paul's Place is a buffet restaurant specialising on world cuisine, including Indian.

2. COSMO

COSMO based at St Paul's Place is a buffet restaurant specialising on world cuisine, including Indian. Photo: submit

Jafflong restaurant has been a popular fixture on Crookes High Street for many years.

3. Jafflong

Jafflong restaurant has been a popular fixture on Crookes High Street for many years. Photo: submit

Maveli restaurant in Glossop Road specialises in south Indian cuisine.

4. Maveli

Maveli restaurant in Glossop Road specialises in south Indian cuisine. Photo: submit

