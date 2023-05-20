Here are the 'Elite' Indian restaurants in Sheffield that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating
The Indian restaurants across the Steel City that have earned three five-star food hygiene ratings in a row have been revealed.
Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat out. The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row. These are six of the city’s Indian restaurants that have recently qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.
Page 1 of 2