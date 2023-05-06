We asked our readers to name the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - this is how you responded.
If you are heading on a night out or just want a new drinking spot without breaking the bank, these are nine cheap and cheerful bars and pubs you should definitely visit.
1. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JULY 19: A member of staff pours a pint for a customer at Wetherspoons pub The Moon Under Water on July 19, 2021 in Manchester, England. As of 12:01 on Monday, July 19, England will drop most of its remaining Covid-19 social restrictions, such as those requiring indoor mask-wearing and limits on group gatherings, among other rules. These changes come despite rising infections, pitting the country's vaccination programme against the virus's more contagious Delta variant. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)
These are 9 of the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - according to our readers. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
2. King and Miller
The King and Miller in Deepcar was suggested by one reader who said "£2.50 for Bradfield Brewery Ales." It has been a Bradfield Brewery tap since re-opening in October 2018 following a renovation. Photo: Google Maps
3. The Brown Bear
The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street is one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre and is also one of the cheapest according to our readers. It offers a range of Samuel Smith's ales and ciders at very affordable prices. Photo: Google Maps
4. Sheaf House
The Sheaf House Hotel, on Bramall Lane was voted as one of the cheapest pubs to visit in Sheffield. It opened in 1816 and is believed to have been named after the Sheaf House sports ground, which used to be behind the pub and predates the Bramall Lane football ground. Photo: Barry Richardson