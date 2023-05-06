News you can trust since 1887
Here are 9 of the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - as chosen by our readers

We asked our readers to name the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - this is how you responded.

By Lee Peace
Published 1st Jul 2022, 11:15 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:40 BST

If you are heading on a night out or just want a new drinking spot without breaking the bank, these are nine cheap and cheerful bars and pubs you should definitely visit.

These are 9 of the cheapest bars and pubs for drinks in Sheffield - according to our readers. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

The King and Miller in Deepcar was suggested by one reader who said "£2.50 for Bradfield Brewery Ales." It has been a Bradfield Brewery tap since re-opening in October 2018 following a renovation.

Photo: Google Maps

The Brown Bear on Norfolk Street is one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre and is also one of the cheapest according to our readers. It offers a range of Samuel Smith's ales and ciders at very affordable prices.

Photo: Google Maps

The Sheaf House Hotel, on Bramall Lane was voted as one of the cheapest pubs to visit in Sheffield. It opened in 1816 and is believed to have been named after the Sheaf House sports ground, which used to be behind the pub and predates the Bramall Lane football ground.

Photo: Barry Richardson

