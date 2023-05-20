News you can trust since 1887
Here are 9 of the best places to get donuts in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

Get your hands on some sweet treats in Sheffield!

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 20th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Using Google Reviews for guidance, we’ve put together a list of all the best places in Sheffield to get donuts. Do you agree with our picks?

Do you spell it "donuts" or "doughnuts"?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 05: Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The doughnut chain reported yesterday that it plans to take the company public again. The company was taken public in 2000 but struggled before being acquired by JAB Holding Company in 2016. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Do you spell it "donuts" or "doughnuts"? Photo: Scott Olson

Chai & Co, 16 Owler Lane, Sheffield, S4 8GA. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 72 Google Reviews).

2. Chai & Co

Chai & Co, 16 Owler Lane, Sheffield, S4 8GA. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 72 Google Reviews). Photo: -

Eve Kitchen, 380 Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8ZP. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 148 Google Reviews).

3. Eve Kitchen

Eve Kitchen, 380 Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow, Sheffield, S11 8ZP. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 148 Google Reviews). Photo: -

Roses The Bakers, 5 Brooklands Avenue, Sheffield, S10 4GA. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 22 Google Reviews).

4. Roses The Bakers

Roses The Bakers, 5 Brooklands Avenue, Sheffield, S10 4GA. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 22 Google Reviews). Photo: -

