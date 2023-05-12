News you can trust since 1887
Here are 9 'elite' Sheffield pubs, restaurants and cafes that have been given a five-star food hygiene rating

The pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Sheffield that have earned three five-star food hygiene ratings in a row have been revealed.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 7th Mar 2022, 12:18 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:28 BST

Scores on the Doors lists the results of all the hygiene inspectors’ ratings, from best to worst, to help customers to decide where to eat and drink.

The website hands out ‘Elite’ awards to businesses which show real consistency to cleanliness – achieving three five-star ratings for ‘very good’ food hygiene in a row.

These are 9 of the city’s businesses that have previously qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award.

Barry's Bar is one of the places on the list.

1. 9 of the 'elite' Sheffield venues based on five-star food hygiene ratings

Barry's Bar is one of the places on the list. Photo: submit

Hollywood Bowl at Valley Centertainment boasts 26 10 pin bowling lanes, a luxury VIP area, an American inspired diner, a bar and an amusements area.

2. Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl at Valley Centertainment boasts 26 10 pin bowling lanes, a luxury VIP area, an American inspired diner, a bar and an amusements area. Photo: submit

Costa Coffee at Brightside Lane, Atlas, has consistently been given the top food hygiene rating.

3. Costa Coffee at Atlas

Costa Coffee at Brightside Lane, Atlas, has consistently been given the top food hygiene rating. Photo: submit

Chain restaurant Nando's, famous for it's chicken orientated cuisine, won praise for it's venue in The Oasis at Meadowhall.

4. Nando's at Meadowhall

Chain restaurant Nando's, famous for it's chicken orientated cuisine, won praise for it's venue in The Oasis at Meadowhall. Photo: submit

