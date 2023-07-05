Henderson’s Relish is perhaps Sheffield’s greatest gift to the culinary world, without which no kitchen cupboard is complete.

When we asked The Star’s readers what it belongs on, the answer was resounding: ‘everything’. But we got lots of great suggestions for dishes which can be best elevated by the famous Sheffield sauce, made in the city since 1885.

Henderson’s Relish is made using a blend of tamarinds, cayenne peppers, vinegar, garlic and cloves, though the exact recipe is known to only three members of the family business. It is vegetarian and vegan friendly, gluten free, and adds an intense depth of flavour to your cooking with minimal effort.

Your recommendations for how best to use Henderson’s Relish ranged from classic combinations to some more surprising ones. Here are some of the tastiest serving suggestions, according to The Star's readers.

Henderson's Relish goes with anything, according to most readers of The Star, but there are some dishes they said the famous Sheffield condiment really elevates.

Meat and potato pie - A traditional meat and potato pie was easily the most popular choice among The Star's readers when asked what dish is most improved by a splash (or more) of Henderson's Relish.

Tomato soup - Henderson's Relish takes humble tomato soup to another level, according to several readers.

Pancakes - Several people said Henderson's Relish works particularly well with pancakes.

