News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Henderson's Relish: What dishes does famous Sheffield condiment go best with, from pies to tomato soup?

Henderson’s Relish is perhaps Sheffield’s greatest gift to the culinary world, without which no kitchen cupboard is complete.
By Robert Cumber
Published 5th Jul 2023, 04:00 BST

When we asked The Star’s readers what it belongs on, the answer was resounding: ‘everything’. But we got lots of great suggestions for dishes which can be best elevated by the famous Sheffield sauce, made in the city since 1885.

Henderson’s Relish is made using a blend of tamarinds, cayenne peppers, vinegar, garlic and cloves, though the exact recipe is known to only three members of the family business. It is vegetarian and vegan friendly, gluten free, and adds an intense depth of flavour to your cooking with minimal effort.

Your recommendations for how best to use Henderson’s Relish ranged from classic combinations to some more surprising ones. Here are some of the tastiest serving suggestions, according to The Star's readers.

Henderson's Relish goes with anything, according to most readers of The Star, but there are some dishes they said the famous Sheffield condiment really elevates.

1. Henderson's Relish

Henderson's Relish goes with anything, according to most readers of The Star, but there are some dishes they said the famous Sheffield condiment really elevates. Photo: jpress

Photo Sales
A traditional meat and potato pie was easily the most popular choice among The Star's readers when asked what dish is most improved by a splash (or more) of Henderson's Relish. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

2. Meat and potato pie

A traditional meat and potato pie was easily the most popular choice among The Star's readers when asked what dish is most improved by a splash (or more) of Henderson's Relish. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Henderson's Relish takes humble tomato soup to another level, according to several readers. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

3. Tomato soup

Henderson's Relish takes humble tomato soup to another level, according to several readers. Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images Photo: Oli Scarff

Photo Sales
Several people said Henderson's Relish works particularly well with pancakes. Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Pancakes

Several people said Henderson's Relish works particularly well with pancakes. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield