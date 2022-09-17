Heinz among hundreds of popular brands ordered to change packaging following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Heinz Ketchup will have to change iconic sauce bottles and join brands like Gordon's, Twinings and Bollinger in reapplying to King Charles III following the Queen's death.

The brand is among more than 100 food and drink brands that must now remove the Royal Warrant from products after the prestigious label became void following the death of Her Majesty which includes Cadbury and even Coca-cola.

The image which is currently on the Heinz bottles depicts the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters, along with the words 'by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen'.

Heinz is one of the world’s biggest brands, will join other popular UK brands in committing changes to the packaging following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And as these bottles became void when the Queen dies, Heinz will now, according to the Royal Warrant Holders Association and brands must remove them and reapply to King Charles III and prove the royal household regularly uses their products.

Firms and brands granted warrants by the Queen included Cadbury, Coca-Cola, Premier Foods, Unilever, British Sugar, Britvic and Martini – Others such as Dubonnet, Johnnie Walker, The Famous Grouse owner Matthew Gloag & Son, Gordon’s and Pimm’s were also on the list.

But it does not stop there, as even vehicle brands will be affected, 620 businesses including Jaguar, Land Rover, Barbour, Burberry, Boots, Clarins, Molton Brown, Bentley, Hunter and Mappin & Webb will be affected.

Though they were granted warrants by the Queen, they have two years to phase out products bearing the royal coat of arms.

A Heinz spokeswoman said: “It’s been our highest honour to supply The Royal Households with Heinz products since 1951, and we sincerely hope to be able to continue doing so for many years to come.