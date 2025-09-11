Grilla Kitchen, Sheffield: Local rapper turned chef opens 'New York-style' deli on popular Ecclesall Road

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 10:17 BST
A rapper who also worked as a chef at some of the city’s top restaurants has opened a new deli that blends his two passions.

Opening at the end of July, Grilla Kitchen on Ecclesall Road is the brainchild of music-loving Luke Hanson.

Formerly a rapper who worked under the stage name ‘Ace’ for more than 15 years, Luke built a career as a chef where he ended up working at some of Sheffield’s most-loved restaurants like Silversmiths.

Luke Hanson, a former DJ and rapper, has opened up a hip-hop themed deli on Ecclesall Road.placeholder image
Luke Hanson, a former DJ and rapper, has opened up a hip-hop themed deli on Ecclesall Road. | Submit

However, as he became a dad and wanted to step away from evening and weekend work to strike a better ‘work-life balance’, he decided to make the leap and open his own deli.

“I’ve always wanted to do a lunch and brunch spot,” he told The Star.

“So when the opportunity came my way I took it.”

Luke explains that the deli has a hip-hop theme, playing the kind of 90s and 2000s tracks that he loves.

Meanwhile the menu is inspired by traditional New York delis, with subs and bagels on offer.

“Everyone’s feedback has been good so far,” he added.

“Obviously with being on ‘Eccy Road we’ve had a bit of a quite period, just like everyone has with students being away.

“So there’s a big push now over the next few weeks as Freshers’ starts.”

