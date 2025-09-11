Grilla Kitchen, Sheffield: Local rapper turned chef opens 'New York-style' deli on popular Ecclesall Road
Opening at the end of July, Grilla Kitchen on Ecclesall Road is the brainchild of music-loving Luke Hanson.
Formerly a rapper who worked under the stage name ‘Ace’ for more than 15 years, Luke built a career as a chef where he ended up working at some of Sheffield’s most-loved restaurants like Silversmiths.
However, as he became a dad and wanted to step away from evening and weekend work to strike a better ‘work-life balance’, he decided to make the leap and open his own deli.
“I’ve always wanted to do a lunch and brunch spot,” he told The Star.
“So when the opportunity came my way I took it.”
Luke explains that the deli has a hip-hop theme, playing the kind of 90s and 2000s tracks that he loves.
Meanwhile the menu is inspired by traditional New York delis, with subs and bagels on offer.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
“Everyone’s feedback has been good so far,” he added.
“Obviously with being on ‘Eccy Road we’ve had a bit of a quite period, just like everyone has with students being away.
“So there’s a big push now over the next few weeks as Freshers’ starts.”