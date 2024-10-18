Green light for new petrol station with Greggs, Subway and drive through Indian street food restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former car showroom is set to be transformed into a petrol station, complete with a number of food outlets, on a main route through Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission was last year granted for Euro Garages to convert the former Burrows Toyota site off the Ickles Roundabout into a 24-hour petrol station, with food outlets.

Recent submissions from Euro Garages outline an array of dining options, including a Spar shop, popular bakery chain Greggs, and Subway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to introduce new culinary experiences to the area, two additional brands will be making their debut in Rotherham: Sbarro, renowned for its New York-style pizza, and Chaiiwala Drive Thru, which will bring the vibrant flavours of Indian street food to the area.

Permission was last year granted for Euro Garages to convert the former Burrows Toyota site off the Ickles Roundabout into a 24-hour petrol station, with food outlets.

Founded in 1927 in New Delhi, Chaiiwala opened its first-ever drive-through in Bolton in 2023, and now has around 80 stores in the uk.

Sbarro, which began in Brooklyn New York in 1956 now has 630 eateries across 28 countries, with 19 in the UK.