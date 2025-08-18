An upcoming food festival is promising to bring some of the top chefs from across the region to Sheffield for a weekend of culinary delights.

The Graves Park Food Festival is just a few weeks away, with one of Sheffield’s biggest parks set to be turned into a celebration of all things food.

It’s the first year the festival - which runs on the weekend of August 30 and 31 - will run, and on top of a variety of food options, organisers will also be organising cooking shows.

The Cookery Theatre, in partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide, hosts the likes of acclaimed restaurateurs, a Great British Bake Off competitor, independent business owners, and Sheffield’s expert Head Chefs.

Bake Off's Sandy Docherty at 2023’s Great British Food and Drink Festival. She is set to host a demonstration at Sheffield’s upcoming Grave Park Food Festival. | Picture: Steve Riding

Demonstrations will be head up by people like Great British Bake Off star Sandy Docherty, Michelin Guide restaurant JÖRO’s chef Kierran Hand and The Great British Menu and MasterChef UK competitor Bobby Geetha.

Alongside the cooking demonstrations, two stages will feature live music from up-and-coming performers, alongside Robbie Williams and The Beatles Tribute acts, comedians and ventriloquists.

The festival will partner with Sheffield Mind in hopes of adding to the £151,000 collectively raised for mental health initiatives across the north.

Festival Director Michael Johnston said: “We feel really privileged to have such a wonderful group of experts joining us for our debut event.

“We have chefs from all kinds of culinary backgrounds, meaning each demonstration offers something unique.”

The full list of demonstrations can be found below.

Saturday, 30th August

Kierran Hand (JÖRO) - Chef Kierran Hand is the mind behind the vibrant dishes at JÖRO, an immersive, nature-inspired restaurant in Sheffield renowned for its freshly-sourced ingredients and warm atmosphere.

Thomas Samworth (No Name) - Thomas Samworth is the Founder and Head Chef of No Name, a modern bistro in Sheffield with an ethos of sustainability and seasonality. Having trained at Sheffield College, and with years of experience at Michelin-starred establishments, Thomas infuses flavourful dishes with a creative flair.

Niki Baker (Blend Culinary Foundation) - Niki is the Curator and Community Engagement Lead at Blend Culinary Foundation, a registered community interest company who are committed to enhancing food education, alleviating food poverty, and uniting communities through food.

Sophie Wang and Kevin Young (Maki & Ramen) - Executive Chefs of Japanese restaurant Maki & Ramen in Leeds, Sophie Wang and Kevin Young are renowned for their inventive approach, merging varying global flavours to create distinctive dining experiences.

Sunday, 31st August

Bobby Geetha (Fleur, Kerala Canteen, Nesso Coffee) - The creative force behind restaurants such as Fleur, Kerala Canteen, and Nesso Coffee, Bobby Geetha is a celebrated chef and restaurateur known for his expertise in modern Indian cuisine. Chef Geetha has also competed on both The Great British Menu and MasterChef UK

Sandy Docherty (Great British Bake Off) - Contestant on The Great British Bake Off, Sandy is a School Safeguarding and Welfare Officer with a passion for how individuals can share stories, form connections, and spread joy through baking.

Tom Wells-Lomas (Silversmiths) - Head Chef of the award-winning Silversmiths in the heart of Sheffield, Tom champions British cuisine through an innovative, unique approach. Experienced in Michelin-starred and AA-Rossette awarded establishments, he utilises locally-sourced Yorkshire produce to craft eccentric and refined dishes.

